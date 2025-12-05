No. 11 Gonzaga routs No. 18 Kentucky 94-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Graham Ike scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds as No. 11 Gonzaga routed…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Graham Ike scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds as No. 11 Gonzaga routed No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 Friday night on a neutral court that felt much more like Rupp Arena South with Wildcats faithful filling Brigestone Arena, home to the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

Gonzaga (8-1) notched its third Top 25 win this season and third over a Southeastern Conference team, all by double digits. The Bulldogs had been off since being routed by then-No. 7 Michigan on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.

Braden Huff added 20 points for Gonzaga, and Adam Miller and Braeden Smith each had 11.

Gonzaga never trailed, scoring the first seven points. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-2 lead and extended it to 25 points. Kentucky’s blue-clad fans booed the Wildcats off the court at halftime, when they trailed 43-20.

Gonzaga kept padding its lead in the second half. When Huff’s bucket with 3:57 left made it 86-53, fans headed for the exits. The Bulldogs led by 37 inside the final minute.

NO. 5 UCONN 83, EAST TEXAS A&M 59

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Eric Reibe had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks and UConn beat East Texas A&M.

Alex Karaban added 12 points, and Braylon Mullins scored all 10 of his points in the second half. UConn (8-1) shot 61% from the field in the second half.

Ball and Reibe combined for UConn’s first 12 points in the second half to help the Huskies go up by 16 points. Gianni Hunt answered with back-to-back 3-pointers. However, Mullins had seven points and Alex Karaban added six points during UConn’s 17-3 run.

Ronnie Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds for East Texas A&M (4-4). Damian Garcia had 12 points, and Gianni Hunt added 11.

