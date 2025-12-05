No. 10 Iowa State plays No. 1 Purdue following Momcilovic’s 27-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State plays No. 1 Purdue after Milan Momcilovic scored 27 points in Iowa State’s 132-68 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 on their home court. Purdue is fifth in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game. Braden Smith leads the Boilermakers averaging 8.8.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Iowa State scores 28.7 more points per game (96.3) than Purdue gives up to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 13.4 points.

Momcilovic averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

