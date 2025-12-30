No. 10 Iowa State plays Houston after Crooks’ 41-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-6, 0-1 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-6, 0-1 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State takes on Houston after Audi Crooks scored 41 points in Iowa State’s 79-76 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars have gone 4-2 in home games. Houston has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cyclones are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Addy Brown averaging 8.2.

Houston’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc. Briana Peguero is shooting 36.7% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

Crooks is averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Brown is averaging 16.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 92.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

