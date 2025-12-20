No. 10 Iowa State hosts Kansas after Harshaw’s 26-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (10-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits No. 10…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits No. 10 Iowa State after Brittany Harshaw scored 26 points in Kansas’ 107-39 win against the Haskell Fighting Indians.

The Cyclones have gone 9-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks second in college basketball with 23.3 assists per game. Jada Williams leads the Cyclones averaging 7.3.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 on the road. Kansas averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Iowa State scores 92.8 points, 32.5 more per game than the 60.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 16.9 more points per game (74.7) than Iowa State allows to opponents (57.8).

The Cyclones and Jayhawks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is scoring 27.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 15.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 94.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.