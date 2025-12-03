No. 10 Iowa State breaks program scoring record in 132-68 win over Alcorn State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made his first eight 3-point shots while scoring 27 points and No. 10 Iowa…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made his first eight 3-point shots while scoring 27 points and No. 10 Iowa State prepped for its weekend visit to top-ranked Purdue by setting a program scoring record in a 132-68 rout of Alcorn State on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones (8-0) broke the previous school record of 130 points in a 67-point win over The Citadel in 2016-17. The 64-point margin against Alcorn State (1-9) was tied for their fifth-largest ever.

Iowa State shot 70.8% from the field and 73.3% on 3s, the best marks in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s five seasons. The team’s 22 3-pointers were another program record.

The Cyclones did it without standout point guard Tamin Lipsey, who sat out his third straight game after injuring his groin against St. John’s in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas on Nov. 24.

The Cyclones play at Purdue on Saturday, and Otzelberger said Tuesday that Lipsey wouldn’t be rushed to come back. Lipsey dealt with shoulder, thumb and groin issues last season and missed most of preseason practice with a knee injury.

Jamarion Batemon scored 26 points and Joshua Jefferson had 24 for Iowa State, which is off to its best start since 2021-22.

Iowa State trailed briefly in the first half before going on a 17-0 run in less than three minutes. The Cyclones led by 20 midway through the first half.

Bateman and Momcilovic combined to shoot 9 of 12 on 3s in the second half. Momcilovic finished two points shy of his career high.

Alcorn State was led by Jameel Morris with 17 points, his fourth game in double figures. The Braves were held to 28 points in the first half, their fewest this season.

