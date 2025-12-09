Clemson Tigers (7-2) vs. BYU Cougars (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is…

Clemson Tigers (7-2) vs. BYU Cougars (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU takes on Clemson in New York City, New York.

The Cougars are 7-1 in non-conference play. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Keba Keita leads the Cougars with 7.1 boards.

The Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Clemson is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Clemson has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals. AJ Dybantsa is shooting 54.4% and averaging 19.4 points.

Jestin Porter is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.2 points. RJ Godfrey is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.