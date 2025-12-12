No. 10 BYU hosts Henderson and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at BYU Cougars (8-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at BYU Cougars (8-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on No. 10 BYU after Andrew Henderson scored 28 points in UC Riverside’s 88-84 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. BYU scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-4 in road games. UC Riverside has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

BYU makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). UC Riverside averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals. AJ Dybantsa is shooting 54.2% and averaging 20.3 points.

Henderson is averaging 17.9 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 15.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

