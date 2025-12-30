No. 1 UConn takes road win streak into matchup with Providence

UConn Huskies (13-0, 4-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (13-0, 4-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hits the road against Providence trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Friars have gone 7-2 at home. Providence is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 4-0 in Big East play. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 6.7.

Providence’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 51.6% clip from the field this season, 14.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Friars. Teneisia Brown is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Azzi Fudd is shooting 50.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Huskies. Ashlynn Shade is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 14.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.