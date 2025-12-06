No. 1 UConn plays DePaul, seeks 9th straight victory

DePaul Blue Demons (2-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (8-0, 1-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (2-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (8-0, 1-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn heads into a matchup with DePaul as winners of eight straight games.

The Huskies are 3-0 in home games. UConn ranks second in the Big East in team defense, allowing 54.0 points while holding opponents to 33.4% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 0-1 in Big East play. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

UConn averages 89.6 points, 21.5 more per game than the 68.1 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UConn allows.

The Huskies and Blue Demons square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Huskies. Allie Ziebell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Katie Novik is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Natiah Nelson is averaging 9.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.