No. 1 UConn Huskies and the No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes square off in Brooklyn, New York

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (11-0, 3-0 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa and No. 1 UConn square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Huskies have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UConn is the top team in the Big East with 18.4 fast break points.

The Hawkeyes are 9-1 in non-conference play. Iowa scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 27.0 points per game.

UConn makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.1 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Iowa has shot at a 50.5% clip from the field this season, 17.4 percentage points greater than the 33.1% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.3 steals and two blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Heiden is shooting 65.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 15.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

