No. 1 Purdue visits Rutgers after Ogbole’s 21-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5;…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 1 Purdue after Emmanuel Ogbole scored 21 points in Rutgers’ 80-65 win against the UNLV Rebels.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 on their home court. Rutgers ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ogbole averaging 2.8.

The Boilermakers are 1-0 on the road. Purdue averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Braden Smith with 8.9.

Rutgers’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Purdue allows. Purdue scores 22.1 more points per game (89.7) than Rutgers gives up (67.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Grant is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 13.0 points.

Fletcher Loyer is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 16.1 points. Smith is averaging 13 points and 8.9 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

