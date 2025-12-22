No. 1 Arizona hosts Bethune-Cookman following Heady’s 23-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Arizona Wildcats (11-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -39.5; over/under is…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Arizona Wildcats (11-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -39.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits No. 1 Arizona after Jakobi Heady scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 112-53 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Arizona Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Arizona ranks seventh in college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are 1-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Heady averaging 2.0.

Arizona makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (47.8%). Bethune-Cookman averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Arizona Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

