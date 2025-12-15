No. 1 Arizona hosts Abilene Christian after Burries’ 28-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-3) at Arizona Wildcats (9-0) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona plays…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-3) at Arizona Wildcats (9-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona plays Abilene Christian after Brayden Burries scored 28 points in Arizona’s 96-75 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Arizona Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Arizona is 8-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 1-2 in road games. Abilene Christian averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Arizona makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Abilene Christian has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Arizona Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 56.4%.

Yaniel Rivera is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Abilene Christian Wildcats, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

