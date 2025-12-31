NJIT visits Zanoni and Pennsylvania

NJIT Highlanders (5-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-6) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -14.5; over/under is 148.5…

NJIT Highlanders (5-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-6)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces NJIT after Michael Zanoni scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 83-79 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Quakers are 5-1 in home games. Pennsylvania is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 2-7 in road games. NJIT is seventh in the America East scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 37.5%.

Pennsylvania averages 78.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 77.9 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Power averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Ethan Roberts is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games.

David Bolden is averaging 11.4 points for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

