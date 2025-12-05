NJIT visits High Point after Anderson’s 21-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (3-6) at High Point Panthers (7-2) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

NJIT Highlanders (3-6) at High Point Panthers (7-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -26.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts NJIT after Terry Anderson scored 21 points in High Point’s 86-84 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. High Point has a 7-1 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders are 2-5 in road games. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Arrington averaging 2.0.

High Point makes 52.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). NJIT averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

David Bolden is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 10.1 points.

