NJIT visits Butler on 6-game road slide

NJIT Highlanders (4-8) at Butler Bulldogs (9-3, 1-1 Big East) Indianapolis; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try…

NJIT Highlanders (4-8) at Butler Bulldogs (9-3, 1-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try to end its six-game road slide when the Highlanders take on Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Butler is the Big East leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 3.7.

The Highlanders are 2-6 on the road. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 6.0.

Butler makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 16.8 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

David Bolden is averaging 11.8 points for the Highlanders. Jeremy Clayville is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

