NJIT faces Butler on 6-game road skid

NJIT Highlanders (4-8) at Butler Bulldogs (9-3, 1-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -32.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hits the road against Butler looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Butler is the Big East leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 3.7.

The Highlanders are 2-6 on the road. NJIT is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler scores 85.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 77.5 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 16.8 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 18.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games.

Ari Fulton is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

