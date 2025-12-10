NJIT and Dartmouth set for cross-conference matchup

Dartmouth Big Green (5-2) at NJIT Highlanders (8-3) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cate MacDonald and…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-2) at NJIT Highlanders (8-3)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cate MacDonald and Dartmouth visit Ava Locklear and NJIT in a non-conference matchup.

The Highlanders have gone 5-1 in home games. NJIT is fourth in the America East scoring 67.1 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Big Green have gone 2-1 away from home. Dartmouth is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

NJIT averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 59.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 63.5 NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Highlanders. Marissa Gingrich is averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Nina Minicozzi is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 9.4 points. Olivia Austin is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

