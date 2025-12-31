Nils Machowski scores 27 to lead Wofford over Western Carolina 79-74 in Southern Conference opener

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nils Machowski scored 27 points to help Wofford defeat Western Carolina 79-74 on Wednesday in a…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nils Machowski scored 27 points to help Wofford defeat Western Carolina 79-74 on Wednesday in a Southern Conference opener.

Machowski also contributed seven rebounds for the Terriers (9-5, 1-0). Cayden Vasko added 18 points and five rebounds.

Cord Stansberry finished with 20 points for the Catamounts (4-8, 0-1). Western Carolina also got 13 points and five assists from Tidjiane Dioumassi. Justin Johnson had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

