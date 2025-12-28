Nickel leads No. 11 Vanderbilt against New Haven after 26-point performance

New Haven Chargers (5-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt hosts…

New Haven Chargers (5-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt hosts New Haven after Tyler Nickel scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 98-67 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Commodores are 6-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC with 19.5 assists per game led by Duke Miles averaging 4.7.

The Chargers are 1-5 on the road. New Haven is eighth in the NEC scoring 66.7 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Vanderbilt averages 94.1 points, 28.0 more per game than the 66.1 New Haven allows. New Haven averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin is averaging 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Miles is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Andre Pasha is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Chargers. Stefano Faloppa is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 91.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

