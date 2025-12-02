Nicholls State takes on Creighton following Searles’ 22-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (0-6) at Creighton Bluejays (4-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -20.5; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-6) at Creighton Bluejays (4-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -20.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Creighton after Jaylen Searles scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 82-72 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bluejays are 3-0 on their home court. Creighton is fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Blake Harper paces the Bluejays with 6.3 boards.

The Colonels are 0-6 on the road. Nicholls State is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

Creighton scores 74.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 81.0 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Harper is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.3 points.

Searles is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.4 points. Trae English is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

