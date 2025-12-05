Nicholls State plays Incarnate Word following Winborne’s 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-7) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-7)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts Incarnate Word after Christian Winborne scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 96-76 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Colonels play their first home game after going 0-7 to start the season. Nicholls State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 1-0 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is second in the Southland with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Glover averaging 3.1.

Nicholls State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 86.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 83.1 Nicholls State allows.

The Colonels and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Searles averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Trae English is shooting 34.1% and averaging 13.3 points.

Davion Bailey is shooting 42.4% and averaging 21.3 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

