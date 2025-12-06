Nicholls State hosts Bailey and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-7) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-7)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Nicholls State after Davion Bailey scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-67 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels play their first home game after going 0-7 to begin the season. Nicholls State has a 0-6 record against teams above .500.

The Cardinals are 1-0 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Nicholls State scores 68.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 73.9 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nicholls State allows.

The Colonels and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Searles is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.8 points. Trae English is shooting 34.1% and averaging 13.3 points.

Bailey is averaging 21.3 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

