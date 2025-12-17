Nicholls hosts Houston Christian after McLaurin’s 29-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (4-4, 2-0 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (4-4, 0-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-4, 2-0 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (4-4, 0-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits Nicholls after Kamryn McLaurin scored 29 points in Houston Christian’s 77-70 win over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Colonels have gone 3-1 in home games. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Booth averaging 2.8.

Nicholls’ average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesslynn Jalomo is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.9 points. Jasmine Matthews is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.1 points.

McLaurin is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Huskies. Booth is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

