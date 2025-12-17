Nicastro, Western Illinois Leathernecks square off against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-1) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-3) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mia Nicastro…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-1) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-3)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mia Nicastro and Western Illinois visit Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) in OVC play.

The Lions have gone 3-0 at home. Lindenwood (MO) averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Ellie Brueggemann with 3.8.

The Leathernecks are 2-1 in road games. Western Illinois leads the OVC scoring 84.2 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brueggemann is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Aleshia Jones is shooting 53.0% and averaging 15.2 points.

Nicastro is averaging 22.8 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Raegan McCowan is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

