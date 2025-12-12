Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Omaha after 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (1-9) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Omaha…

Omaha Mavericks (1-9) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Omaha after Mia Nicastro scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 75-37 win over the Columbia (MO) Cougars.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-0 at home. Western Illinois averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 21.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 0-6 on the road. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Avril Smith averaging 6.3.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 54.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 62.5 Western Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addi Brownfield is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Nicastro is shooting 53.6% and averaging 24.1 points.

Sarai Estupinan is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks. Cora Olsen is averaging 17.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.