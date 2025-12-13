Nic McClain, Tyler Lundblade lift Belmont over UIC 87-84 in Missouri Valley Conference opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nic McClain and Tyler Lundblade both scored 17 points to help Belmont hold off UIC 87-84…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nic McClain and Tyler Lundblade both scored 17 points to help Belmont hold off UIC 87-84 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

McClain also had seven assists for the Bruins (10-1, 1-0). Lundblade shot 5 for 11 from 3-point range. Sam Orme shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Josiah Hammons led the Flames (4-6, 0-1) with a career-high 31 points off the bench. Andy Johnson added 17 points and five assists, while Rashund Washington Jr. scored 11.

McClain scored 13 points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 43-30. Lundblade made two free throws with eight seconds to go, and Hammons missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot to help the Bruins prevail

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.