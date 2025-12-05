Niagara takes on Siena on 4-game slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) at Siena Saints (7-2) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -13.5;…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) at Siena Saints (7-2)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -13.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara heads into the matchup against Siena after losing four games in a row.

The Saints have gone 2-1 in home games. Siena averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Niagara ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Justin Page averaging 2.7.

Siena’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Saints and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 51.1%.

Page is averaging 12.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.