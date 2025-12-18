Niagara hosts Schiro and Siena

Siena Saints (2-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-9) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Niagara…

Siena Saints (2-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-9)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Niagara after Francesca Schiro scored 22 points in Siena’s 94-56 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-2 in home games. Niagara is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 24.7 turnovers per game.

The Saints have gone 0-5 away from home. Siena is sixth in the MAAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Kaiya Rain Tucker averaging 5.1.

Niagara’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Niagara allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jisca Bila is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers.

Schiro is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Saints. Genevive Wedemeyer is averaging 7.9 points.

