Niagara faces VCU on 7-game slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (6-4) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (6-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -32; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara enters the matchup against VCU as losers of seven straight games.

The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. VCU is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Barry Evans leads the Rams with 6.3 boards.

The Purple Eagles are 1-6 on the road. Niagara is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

VCU averages 83.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 75.8 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7%.

Reggie Prudhomme is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 7.4 points. Justin Page is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.