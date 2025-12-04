Niagara faces Siena, aims to halt 4-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) at Siena Saints (7-2) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks to…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) at Siena Saints (7-2)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Siena.

The Saints have gone 2-1 in home games. Siena is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Niagara ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Siena averages 68.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 74.7 Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 63.4 points per game, 0.2 more than the 63.2 Siena allows to opponents.

The Saints and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 51.1%.

Justin Page is averaging 12.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.