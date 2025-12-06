Niagara faces Saint Peter’s on 3-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 1-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Saint Peter’s looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Peacocks are 3-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s allows 75.6 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Niagara averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 62.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 75.6 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

The Peacocks and Purple Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Peacocks. TJ Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4%.

Justin Page is averaging 10.9 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.