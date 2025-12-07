Niagara faces Saint Peter’s, looks to end 5-game slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 1-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara enters the matchup with Saint Peter’s as losers of five games in a row.

The Peacocks have gone 3-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Purple Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Peacocks. TJ Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4%.

Justin Page is shooting 39.2% and averaging 10.9 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.6 points.

