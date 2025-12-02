Niagara faces Buffalo, looks to break road losing streak

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-7) at Buffalo Bulls (1-6) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will attempt…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-7) at Buffalo Bulls (1-6)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Purple Eagles play Buffalo.

The Bulls have gone 1-1 at home. Buffalo is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Niagara is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 23.7 turnovers per game.

Buffalo is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 47.7 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than the 65.1 Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paula Lopez is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Anaya Coleman is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Talia Dial is shooting 24.1% and averaging 9.4 points for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

