Newton scores 17 as Abilene Christian downs New Mexico State 77-69

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chilaydrien Newton’s 17 points off of the bench helped lead Abilene Christian to a 77-69 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Newton shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (7-3). Bradyn Hubbard shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. Yaniel Rivera shot 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jemel Jones finished with 19 points and two steals for the Aggies (6-2). New Mexico State also got 13 points from Kyrese Mullen. Julius Mims finished with 10 points.

Abilene Christian took the lead with 9:42 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Joseph Venzant led the Wildcats in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-27 at the break.

