Newton and Campbell host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (3-7) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (3-7) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Ball State after Muneer Newton scored 28 points in Campbell’s 149-62 win against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Fighting Camels have gone 3-0 in home games. Campbell ranks third in the CAA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 3.9.

The Cardinals are 0-4 on the road. Ball State is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Campbell scores 84.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 69.4 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 19.4 points. Dovydas Butka is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.8 points.

Davion Hill is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.