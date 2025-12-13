New Orleans visits Tulane, aims to end road slide

New Orleans Privateers (0-8, 0-1 Southland) at Tulane Green Wave (3-5) New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Orleans Privateers (0-8, 0-1 Southland) at Tulane Green Wave (3-5)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Tulane looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Green Wave have gone 2-3 in home games. Tulane averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Kendall Sneed with 3.9.

The Privateers are 0-4 on the road. New Orleans is seventh in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Banks averaging 2.6.

Tulane is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points lower than the 50.5% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans’ 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Tulane has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.5%.

Shanihya Brown is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Privateers. Banks is averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.