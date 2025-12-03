New Orleans visits Memphis, aims to stop road losing streak

New Orleans Privateers (3-5) at Memphis Tigers (2-4) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under…

New Orleans Privateers (3-5) at Memphis Tigers (2-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Memphis looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Memphis has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Privateers are 2-5 on the road. New Orleans is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Memphis is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 77.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 75.3 Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Quante Berry is averaging 6.3 points.

Coleton Benson is averaging 17 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

