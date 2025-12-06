New Orleans hosts No. 5 LSU, aims to stop home skid

LSU Tigers (9-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-7, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans…

LSU Tigers (9-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-7, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts No. 5 LSU looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Privateers are 0-3 on their home court. New Orleans gives up 84.6 points and has been outscored by 24.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the road. LSU has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

New Orleans makes 35.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (33.1%). LSU averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game New Orleans gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shanihya Brown is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Privateers. Lauren Banks is averaging 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 35.2%.

Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 16.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

