New Orleans faces Memphis, looks to halt 4-game slide

New Orleans Privateers (3-5) at Memphis Tigers (2-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Memphis after losing four games in a row.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Memphis ranks ninth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Privateers are 2-5 in road games. New Orleans is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Memphis is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 40.8% and averaging 8.5 points.

Coleton Benson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

