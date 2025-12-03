New Mexico State visits Southern Utah after Kiernan’s 22-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-1) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-1)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on New Mexico State after Devyn Kiernan scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 85-80 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern Utah scores 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-2 on the road. New Mexico State allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Southern Utah averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.3 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 51.7 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 68.5 Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiernan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Sierra Chambers is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.0 points.

Lucia Yenes is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 10.0 points.

