New Mexico State takes on Sam Houston, looks for 6th straight home win

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-3)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Sam Houston looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 in home games. New Mexico State scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-3 in road games. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Kashie Natt averaging 7.4.

New Mexico State makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Sam Houston has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Aggies. Elijah Elliott is averaging 7.8 points.

Natt is averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

