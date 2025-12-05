New Mexico State plays Utah Tech on 4-game road slide

New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hits the road against Utah Tech looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Trailblazers are 4-1 in home games. Utah Tech is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 0-3 on the road. New Mexico State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah Tech averages 67.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 69.6 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Warren averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Kaylee Borden is shooting 45.4% and averaging 16.7 points.

Lucia Yenes is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.