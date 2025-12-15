New Mexico State hosts UC Irvine after Hernandez’s 27-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-2, 2-0 Big West) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-6) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-2, 2-0 Big West) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits New Mexico State after Hunter Hernandez scored 27 points in UC Irvine’s 77-57 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Aggies are 2-1 in home games. New Mexico State gives up 65.1 points and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Anteaters are 2-2 on the road. UC Irvine is the top team in the Big West giving up just 55.7 points per game while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

New Mexico State makes 38.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). UC Irvine has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Yenes is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.2%.

Lauryn Madsen is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals. Hernandez is averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

