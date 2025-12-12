New Mexico Lobos host the Houston Cougars in cross-conference matchup

Houston Cougars (5-4) at New Mexico Lobos (7-3) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jade Jones and…

Houston Cougars (5-4) at New Mexico Lobos (7-3)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Jones and Houston take on Destinee Hooks and New Mexico in a non-conference matchup.

The Lobos are 4-1 on their home court. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Emma Najjuma averaging 2.4.

The Cougars are 1-1 in road games. Houston ranks third in the Big 12 with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 3.1.

New Mexico scores 72.9 points, 7.0 more per game than the 65.9 Houston gives up. Houston has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hooks is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Nayli Padilla is averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7%.

Kyndall Hunter is averaging 11.8 points for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 9.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.