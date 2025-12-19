New Mexico hosts San Jose State following Moundi’s 26-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (5-6) at New Mexico Lobos (9-2) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

San Jose State Spartans (5-6) at New Mexico Lobos (9-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits New Mexico after Yaphet Moundi scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 86-82 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Lobos are 7-0 on their home court. New Mexico is fifth in the MWC scoring 81.5 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. San Jose State ranks third in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Moundi averaging 2.5.

New Mexico averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Mexico gives up.

The Lobos and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.