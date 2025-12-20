New Mexico hosts San Jose State after Moundi’s 26-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (5-6) at New Mexico Lobos (9-2) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

San Jose State Spartans (5-6) at New Mexico Lobos (9-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits New Mexico after Yaphet Moundi scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 86-82 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Lobos are 7-0 on their home court. New Mexico is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 0-3 in road games. San Jose State ranks third in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Moundi averaging 2.5.

New Mexico is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Mexico gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Spartans. Moundi is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

