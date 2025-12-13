New Mexico hosts FGCU after Hall’s 24-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-5) at New Mexico Lobos (8-2) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-5) at New Mexico Lobos (8-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces FGCU after Jake Hall scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 81-78 win over the VCU Rams.

The Lobos are 6-0 in home games. New Mexico ranks fourth in the MWC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Tomislav Buljan leads the Lobos with 10.1 boards.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. FGCU has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

New Mexico averages 82.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 82.6 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

J.R. Konieczny is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

