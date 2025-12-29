New Mexico faces Boise State on 7-game win streak

New Mexico Lobos (10-2, 1-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (10-2, 1-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will try to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Lobos take on Boise State.

The Broncos have gone 5-1 at home. Boise State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lobos are 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Boise State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico scores 11.6 more points per game (82.0) than Boise State gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Broncos and Lobos square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.3 points. Drew Fielder is shooting 55.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jake Hall is averaging 14.5 points for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.