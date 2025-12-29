New Haven visits No. 11 Vanderbilt following Nickel’s 26-point game

New Haven Chargers (5-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -41.5; over/under…

New Haven Chargers (5-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -41.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt faces New Haven after Tyler Nickel scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 98-67 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Commodores are 6-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chargers have gone 1-5 away from home. New Haven is the top team in the NEC allowing only 66.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Vanderbilt averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game New Haven allows. New Haven averages 66.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.2 Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nickel is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 15.3 points. Duke Miles is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Najimi George averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jabri Fitzpatrick is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 91.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

